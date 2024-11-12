Firecracker Ban : No religion promotes pollution says SC

Live
New Delhi: No religion encourages any activity that creates pollution, the Supreme Court on Monday remarked and directed the Delhi government to decide within a fortnight on extending the firecracker ban throughout the year.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere was a fundamental right of every citizen, protected by Article 21 of the Constitution.
“Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion encourages any activity, which creates pollution. If firecrackers are burnt in this fashion, then it also affects fundamental right to health of citizens,” it underlined.
Noting the submission of the counsel of the Delhi government, which he said would decide on whether to extend the ban throughout the year in consultation with all stakeholders, the top court asked it to take a call by November 25.