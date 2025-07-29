First Images Released Of Pakistani Terrorists Killed In Operation Mahadev

The first photographs of two Pakistani terrorists responsible for the devastating Pahalgam attack have been obtained by India Today, showing the faces of militants who were eliminated during a successful counter-terrorism operation in Srinagar. The images reveal Habib Tahir and Jibran, both Pakistani nationals who were among three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev on Monday.

The operation also resulted in the elimination of Hashim Musa, a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander identified as the primary conspirator and operational leader behind the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 innocent lives. The successful mission marked a significant victory for Indian security forces in their pursuit of justice for the victims of one of the region's most brutal terrorist incidents.

According to sources familiar with the operation, the terrorists were caught completely off guard while resting inside a tent during what appeared to be a routine break. The encounter was not part of a pre-planned assault but developed spontaneously when personnel from the 4th Parachute Regiment spotted the militants in their hideout during routine surveillance activities.

The swift action by security forces led to all three terrorists being killed instantly when personnel opened fire without hesitation upon identifying the targets. A senior official involved in the operation confirmed that the militants were in resting positions when the strike occurred, highlighting how their temporary vulnerability led to their downfall.

Security experts explained that terrorists typically maintain constant movement to avoid detection, taking only brief rest periods that make them difficult to track over extended periods. However, this common survival tactic ultimately became their weakness when alert security personnel capitalized on the momentary opportunity.

The breakthrough in locating the terrorists came after intelligence agencies detected activity from a Chinese satellite phone in the Baisaran area on July 11. This technological lead provided the crucial starting point for the extensive search operation that eventually led to the successful elimination of the attackers.

During his address to the Lok Sabha regarding Operation Sindoor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah provided definitive confirmation of the terrorists' Pakistani nationality, stating that the government possessed irrefutable evidence of their identity and origins. Shah's detailed briefing included specific proof of their cross-border connections.

The Home Minister revealed that two of the eliminated terrorists carried Pakistani voter identification numbers, providing clear documentation of their nationality. Additionally, even mundane items recovered from the site, including chocolates, were traced back to Pakistani manufacturing, further establishing the international dimension of the terrorist network.

Shah disclosed that two local residents, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad, had been arrested by the National Investigation Agency the previous month for allegedly providing shelter and support to the attackers following the Pahalgam massacre. These arrests had provided crucial intelligence about the terrorists' support network.

The Home Minister explained that individuals who had supplied food and other necessities to the hiding terrorists were detained during the investigation. When the bodies of the eliminated militants were transported to Srinagar, these detained supporters positively identified the deceased terrorists, providing conclusive verification of their involvement in the original attack.

Shah revealed that comprehensive plans to capture the terrorists were developed within hours of the Pahalgam attack, and he had specifically ordered security forces to prevent the attackers from escaping across international borders. This directive ensured that extensive resources were dedicated to tracking down those responsible.

Intelligence about terrorist presence in the Dachigam forests was received on May 22, initiating a prolonged search operation. Security personnel endured challenging conditions, patrolling in cold weather at high altitudes while attempting to detect signals from the hiding militants.

The breakthrough came on July 22 when sensor technology confirmed the presence of terrorists in the targeted area. This technological confirmation allowed security forces to focus their efforts and ultimately led to the successful operation.

Extensive verification procedures were implemented to ensure the eliminated terrorists were indeed those responsible for the Pahalgam attack. Forensic Science Laboratory reports on cartridges from the original terrorist incident were compared with weapons seized from the eliminated militants, providing scientific confirmation of the connection.

The operation resulted in the recovery of significant weaponry and ammunition, including seventeen grenades, one American-manufactured M4 carbine, and two AK-47 rifles from the terrorist hideout, demonstrating the substantial threat these militants posed to regional security.