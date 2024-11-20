First night safari in UP to begin by Dec 2026: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the country’s first night safari in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow will become operational by December 2026.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his official residence here, the chief minister said that the safari, spread over 900 acres, would boast of a cafeteria, 7D theatre, auditorium, and ample parking space among other features.

“Lucknow’s night safari would become a new destination for nature lovers globally,” Adityanath said, adding that the project is a major initiative of the state government and approval for its construction has been obtained from the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi. After reviewing the presentation on the proposed Kukrail Night Safari Park and Zoo, he directed that both projects be completed by June 2026, according to an official statement.

He emphasised the need to develop a sustainable model for the economy of the night safari and zoo and instructed that 72 per cent of the area be developed with greenery and that the focus should be on solar energy projects.

“Uttar Pradesh will give the country its first night safari by December 2026. The construction of both the night and day safaris will take place in phases over 900 acres in Lucknow,” the CM said, according to an official statement. According to the statement, the night safari area will be developed with themed sections like Indian Walking Trail, Indian Foothill, Indian Wetland, Arid India and African Wetland. Tourists will be able to explore the night safari park via a 5.5 km tramway and a 1.92 km pathway.