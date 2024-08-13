Flag hoisting row ends: Kailash Gahlot to unfurl Tricolour at Chhatrasal stadium

New Delhi: Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot was on Tuesday picked by Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena to hoist the national flag at the city’s Chhatrasal stadium on Independence Day.

The LG’s order put an end to the conundrum over the hoisting of the Tricolour in the national Capital in the absence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"In view of the above, Lieutenant Governor is pleased to nominate Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to unfurl the national flag at the state-level Independence Day celebrations at the venue," read an official statement by LG Saxena.

The LG’s directions are set to create fresh bad blood between him and AAP leaders as they had rallied behind CM Kejriwal’s suggestion to let Atishi hoist the national flag.

As per convention, Independence Day celebrations are held in the Chhatrasal stadium, followed by an address by the Chief Minister. However, given that the latter is incarcerated in Tihar jail over alleged money laundering charges in the liquor policy case, Atishi emerged as the preferred choice for doing the honours.

The Delhi CM had conveyed his wish to Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who met him in jail on Monday.

After the meeting, Gopal Rai announced that the Delhi CM has asked Atishi to hoist the flag in his absence and also directed the General Administration Department (GAD) to facilitate the arrangements.

The GAD was however quick to decline his directives, claiming that existing rules don’t allow for such an arrangement.

It also cited Rules 585, 588, 620 and 627 of Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 to reason as to why the Delhi CM’s suggestion couldn't be implemented.

The department had referred the matter to the Home Ministry citing the current impasse.

The Ministry of Home Affairs authorised the Delhi LG to nominate any minister to unfurl the national flag at the Chhatrasal stadium.