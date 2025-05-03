Flight Searched at Colombo Airport Following Alert on Pahalgam Attack Suspects

A thorough security check was conducted on a SriLankan Airlines flight from Chennai on Saturday at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo after Indian officials received a tip regarding potential suspects connected to the recent Pahalgam terror attack being on board.

At 11:59 AM, Sri Lanka Police, Sri Lanka Air Force, and airport security officers joined forces to search Flight UL122 as soon as it touched down in Colombo. Authorities did, however, confirm that no suspects were discovered aboard.

According to a Sri Lanka Police spokeswoman, the search was started in response to an Indian intelligence alert warning that six people suspected of being involved in the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir might have boarded the flight from Chennai.

According to SriLankan Airlines, the Chennai Area Control Centre notified them of the possible danger. "The aircraft was cleared for further operations after undergoing a thorough security inspection upon arrival," the airline stated in a statement.

A Nepali tourist and a local pony ride operator were among the 26 civilians killed in the Pahalgam terror incident, which occurred at the well-known Baisaran meadow. The attack has been ascribed by Indian authorities to extremists from Pakistan. At the moment, the

investigation is being led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In a prompt diplomatic and economic reaction, India has blocked Pakistani ships from entering Indian ports, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, and stopped all imports and mail from the nation. Pakistanis who are currently in India are instructed to depart by Tuesday, and their visas have been revoked.

In retaliation, Pakistan has threatened to renounce the Simla Accord and all other bilateral accords with India. With both countries downsizing diplomatic missions and closing the Wagah-Attari border crossing, diplomatic relations have become even more strained.