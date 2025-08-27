Flood-like situation in Pathankot's Sujanpur after Ravi River swells; NDRF deployed

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall in the hills has led to a flood-like situation in the Sujanpur area of Pathankot, Punjab, as rising water levels in the Ravi River forced dam authorities to release excess water on Wednesday.

The discharge came after the river crossed the danger mark, inundating large parts of the region and severely impacting daily life.

In Sujanpur, the UGDC canal overflowed due to the sudden surge, pushing floodwaters onto roads and highways. Affected areas, including stretches of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in neighbouring state J&K, now resemble flowing rivers, bringing traffic to a standstill and isolating several localities.

A local resident shared, “A lot of water has accumulated here. The administration is working, but the public is facing severe difficulties in commuting as the water level is very high...”

The situation has triggered widespread concern as water entered homes, shops, and other structures, causing extensive damage. Many residents are struggling to save household belongings as floodwaters continue to rise.

In response, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed at Sujanpur. Rescue teams are actively patrolling the worst-hit areas and are fully prepared for emergency evacuations. Local authorities are coordinating closely with relief agencies and monitoring the water levels round-the-clock.

Officials confirmed that precautionary evacuations are underway in the most vulnerable zones. Sandbags and temporary barriers have been placed at strategic points to control the flow of water and prevent further damage.

Traffic diversions have been implemented as movement on key highways, especially the Jammu-Pathankot and Jammu-Srinagar routes, remains disrupted.

With more rainfall expected in the coming days, the administration has urged residents to stay indoors, remain alert, and follow official advisories.

Earlier, a bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot highway collapsed, forcing the closure of the highway, as shooting stones blocked the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The Punjab government on Tuesday issued directions to local administration and officials to maintain round-the-clock presence at the ground level to continue rescue and relief operations on a war footing in flood-affected areas.