Flooding Persists In Manipur Post-Cyclone Remal, Relief Efforts Intensify

Several areas in Manipur remain submerged after heavy rainfall from Cyclone Remal, even though water levels in the Imphal and Nambul rivers have receded. Teams from Assam Rifles and the National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) are conducting continuous operations to deliver relief supplies and evacuate stranded residents.

Units from the 37 and 33 Assam Rifles and NDRF have been deployed in the Nagaram area of Imphal for relief efforts. NDRF commander Anandh Patel mentioned that his team responded immediately to calls for assistance.

Assam Rifles personnel are navigating flooded areas in motorboats, providing food and medicine to those affected. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted that efforts to remove floodwater and clear waterlogged areas are ongoing, with the Manipur Fire Service working to restore the flow of the Naga River at North AOC Imphal.

Nagaram, a densely populated locality, remains heavily flooded. While many residents have relocated to community centers, some have stayed behind. Grace, a resident of Nagaram, returned to her house to retrieve essentials with the help of Assam Rifles, while Solan, 17, chose to stay to look after his home.

Cyclone Remal, which struck Manipur last week, caused severe flooding in rivers and many areas. The disaster has claimed three lives and affected over 100,000 people.