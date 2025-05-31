Food firms must not use ‘100%’ claim in labelling and promotions: FSSAI

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a strong advisory to food compa-nies against the use of the term “100 per cent” in food labelling, citing concerns over its potential to mis-lead consumers.

“Refrain from using the term on food labels, packaging, and promotional content, owing to its ambiguity and potential for misinterpretation within the existing regulatory provisions,” read the advisor to all Food Business Operators (FBOs). In the advisory issued, the apex food regulator highlighted a noticeable surge in the use of the term “100 across” across food product labels and promotional platforms.