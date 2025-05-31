Live
- DMK to formally launch party‘s 2026 Assembly election campaign from Madurai tomorrow
- Kannada activist booked for burning posters of Kamal Haasan
- Five killed, six injured in tragic road accident in UP’s Hardoi
- Xiaomi Upgrade Days: Exclusive Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, and AIoT Products
- Bengaluru among global tech powerhouses, says CBRE report
- Nadda in Jaipur today to launch schemes for enhancing women's education, financial security
- Study finds common gene variant that doubles dementia risk for men
- Court grants permission to Darshan for foreign travel
- One killed, thirteen injured in a road accident in Gachibowli
- Advanced endoscopic procedure to treat oesophagealtumour
Food firms must not use ‘100%’ claim in labelling and promotions: FSSAI
New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a strong advisory to food compa-nies against the use of the term “100 per cent” in food labelling, citing concerns over its potential to mis-lead consumers.
“Refrain from using the term on food labels, packaging, and promotional content, owing to its ambiguity and potential for misinterpretation within the existing regulatory provisions,” read the advisor to all Food Business Operators (FBOs). In the advisory issued, the apex food regulator highlighted a noticeable surge in the use of the term “100 across” across food product labels and promotional platforms.
