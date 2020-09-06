Former health secretary Preeti Sudan became a member of the independent team of the World Health Organization

New Delhi: The World Health Organization has also included the name of former health secretary Preeti Sudan in its independent contingent epidemic preparedness and response list. The organization has made 11 people from the world a member of this independent party. These members have been elected by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clarke and former Liberia President Alan Johnson Sirleaf.

However, a silent reaction has come out of India in the name of Preeti Sudan. According to media reports, India had recommended the name of former Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale for this post. In the meeting held this week, Helen Clarke believed that Sudan's experience in the Indian government during the epidemic would help him greatly in this work.

India was invited to this meeting so that it can choose its candidate but the chairman of the meeting has complete freedom to choose his own candidate like he chose Preeti Sudan. A press release issued on September 3 stated that the panel reviewed 120 people but they have been selected based on their skills.

All the members of the party will work in their individual capacity, no one will work as the face of their government and any particular organization. A senior official said that Vijay Gokhale's name was put forward by the Prime Minister's Office for several reasons.

One of the reasons was that Gokhale has served as the Indian Ambassador and Foreign Secretary to China. However, Preeti Sudan says that she has no idea about this post. He says that he did not even apply for this post. Sudan's application was put forward by Clarke.

An official said on condition of anonymity that Clarke had spoken to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan before Preeti Sudan's application and gave a detailed reason for vetoing India's choice. In May this year, Harshvardhan was appointed as the chairman of the World Health Organization.