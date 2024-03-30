Former Jharkhand CMs wife meets Arvind Kejriwals wife ahead of Sunday Rally

New Delhi : Ahead of the solidarity rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi by INDI bloc to oppose the arrest to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, wife of former Jharkhand CMs wife Kalpana Soren met Sunita Kejriwal, at her residence here. Kalpana hugged Sunita and expressed her solidarity with her.

Interestingly both Soren and Kejriwal are in jail. Kalpana and Sunita both will be attending the Sunday rally.

Later Kalpana said what happened in Jharkhand a few months ago was now happening in New Delhi now. She said, "My husband Hemant Soren was sent to jail. Now Arvind sir has been arrested. So I came to meet Sunita ma'am to share our grief. We discussed that now we will have to take our fight ahead in which she will support us and Jharkhand will support Arvind Kejriwal sir," Kalpana added..