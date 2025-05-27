Four dead while extracting gold, silver particles in septic tank in Jaipur

In a tragic industrial accident, four workers lost their lives and four others were injured after being exposed to toxic gas inside a septic tank while retrieving gold and silver particles at Achal Jewels Pvt Ltd, located in the Sitapura Industrial Area of Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur, confirmed officials on Tuesday.

Two workers remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, while two others were discharged after receiving first aid.

The incident occurred on Monday at the company’s premises in G-Block of the Jewellery Zone, under the jurisdiction of the Sanganer Sadar Police Station, when eight workers were sent inside a 10-foot deep tank to extract gold and silver residual particles.

Achal Jewels is operated by Arun Kumar Kothari of Bapu Nagar, Jaipur, and specialises in jewellery exports under the leadership of CEO Vikas Mehta. The deceased workers’ bodies have been kept at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, while the unconscious survivors, Ajay Chauhan and Rajpal, are in RUHS Hospital, said officials.

According to reports, the tragedy happened when one worker lost consciousness after entering the approximately 10-foot-deep tank, which had accumulated chemical residues and gold/silver particles.

As others attempted to rescue him, they too were overcome by the toxic fumes. In total, eight workers entered the tank during the incident.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the scene, though the specific type of gas involved has yet to be identified.

The ADM South, SDM Sanganer, and the tehsildars from Sanganer also rushed to the spot to assess the situation. Sources claim that the original sanitation staff had refused to enter the tank due to the presence of a strong, noxious odour.

It is alleged that the company later persuaded other workers to take up the task by offering additional incentives beyond their regular wages.

All the affected workers were migrant labourers from the Sultanpur and Ambedkar Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh. They had been employed at Achal Jewels since 2023 through a contractor named Mukesh Pal, whose own brother was among the deceased. All workers reportedly lived in Govardhan Nagar, Sitapura.

Authorities have launched a formal investigation into the incident, including potential violations of labour safety protocols and allegations of negligence by the company and contractor. Officials are also examining the factory’s emergency response systems and employee safety provisions.