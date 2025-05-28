Four held for assaulting journalist

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Monday arrested four persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly assaulting a journalist in Bolangir district. According to the police, the incident took place at Kulthipali village on Saturday when Bijay Pradhan went there to report on alleged irregularities in the construction of a guard wall. The accused allegedly snatched Pradhan’s mobile phone, microphone (boom) and other equipment. They also tied his hands and assaulted him in front of villagers, police said. A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

Based on Pradhan’s complaint at Puintala police station and video evidence, a case was registered and the four persons were arrested, Bolangir SP Abhilash G told reporters.

The accused have been identified as Abhinash Dalai, Aditya Jena, Gumara Nayak and a minor. “We are suspecting the involvement of the contractor engaged in the work. We will arrest him too,” the SP said.