Four held for drug peddling in Assam

Just In
Assam Police has arrested four persons on the charges of drug peddling, police said on Friday.
Guwahati: Assam Police has arrested four persons on the charges of drug peddling, police said on Friday.
The accused persons were arrested in Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday night.
A senior police officer said that based on secret input of an anti-drug operation, narcotic substances were recovered from a Guwahati-bound vehicle that were kept hidden in secret chambers.
The arrested persons have been identified as Munna Khan, Azaur Rahman, Asibur Rahman and Bishal Baidya.
According to police, Munna Khan was carrying a card of a cameraperson of a Guwahati-based satellite channel. However, the media house clarified that they have not employed anybody in the name of Munna Khan.
The arrested persons have been interrogated by the police. They will be produced in the court on Friday.
Further investigation in the matter is underway.