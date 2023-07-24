Live
Four Injured in Delhi Fire
Highlights
Four people were injured after a fire broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing factory in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Monday
New Delhi: Four people were injured after a fire broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing factory in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Monday, a fire department official said.
According to the director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a blaze at a factory at Ambe Garden, Samay Pur Badli, Delhi.
"Acting on the call, 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Garg. "It was plastic bags making Factory and four people got injured due to blast in factory and rushed to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital by police," the official added.
Further details are awaited.
