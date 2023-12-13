Four killed in Gujarat road accident

Live
Four persons, including a couple and their two children, were killed in a road accident after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with a wild boar in Gujarat's Patan district on Wednesday.
Ahmedabad: Four persons, including a couple and their two children, were killed in a road accident after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with a wild boar in Gujarat's Patan district on Wednesday.
The officials said that the accident occurred near Fangli village in Santalpur taluka and all the victims were residents of Fangli,
Police said that the victims included two minor children, a son and a daughter, aged between 12 and 15 years old.
The family was en-route to attend a wedding ceremony in Kutch district when the driver lost control of the vehicle upon striking a wild boar crossing the highway.
The car veered off the road and into a water-filled pit on the roadside, resulting in the incident.
The bodies of the deceased were subsequently recovered and transported to a community health center in Santalpur for post-mortem examinations.