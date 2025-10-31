Four Men Arrested In Uttar Pradesh For Writing Prophet’s Name On Temple Walls

Four men have been arrested in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly writing the Prophet’s name on the walls of four temples, an act that triggered communal tension in the area. According to police, the accused — Jishant Kumar, Aakash, Dileep Kumar, and Abhishek Saraswat — carried out the act to frame a Muslim man named Mustaqeem, with whom one of them had a personal dispute.

Investigators said clues such as CCTV footage, phone records, and noticeable spelling mistakes in the slogans helped track down the culprits. “They had written different spellings for the Prophet’s name, like ‘Mohmad’ and ‘Muhmad,’ which indicated they were not familiar with it,” the police noted.

A fifth person, Rahul, believed to be involved in the incident, is still absconding. Police have also recovered the spray can used in the act. To maintain peace in the area, additional forces were deployed after the incident, which took place on October 25. An FIR was registered under sections related to deliberate acts intended to hurt religious sentiments and criminal intimidation.