Fourth Train Derailment Attempt In September Thwarted Near Kanpur

A potential railway disaster was averted early Sunday when an alert loco pilot spotted an LPG cylinder on the tracks near Perambur Railway Station in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The driver of an approaching goods train managed to apply the brakes in time, preventing a collision.

This incident marks the fourth attempted train derailment in September alone, highlighting a disturbing trend of railway sabotage. On September 8, the Kalindi Express, en route from Prayagraj to Bhiwani, struck an LPG cylinder deliberately placed on the tracks in Kanpur. In that case, additional suspicious items, including a petrol bottle and matchboxes, were discovered at the scene.

Indian Railways reports a surge in such incidents, with 18 attempted derailments recorded nationwide since August. The broader picture is even more concerning, with 24 similar events occurring between June 2023 and the present. Saboteurs have employed various objects, including LPG cylinders, bicycles, iron rods, and cement blocks, to obstruct railway tracks.

The frequency of these incidents has raised serious safety concerns, with 15 attempts reported in August alone, followed by four in September. As investigations continue, railway authorities are urging increased vigilance and implementing enhanced security measures to protect passengers and maintain the integrity of India's vital rail network.