Foxconn Expands India Operations with $1.5 Billion Investment: 25 Million iPhones, 30,000 Dormitories in Pipeline

Apple’s top manufacturing partner, Foxconn, is deepening its investment in India, committing $1.5 billion to expand local operations despite objections from former U.S. President Donald Trump. The move includes building dormitories for 30,000 workers and significantly scaling up iPhone production for global markets.

According to a regulatory filing on the London Stock Exchange, Foxconn’s Singapore-based unit will acquire 12.77 billion shares in Yuzhan Technology India, representing the $1.5 billion investment. This is in addition to its ongoing $2.56 billion project in Devanahalli, Karnataka, which spans 300 acres.

At the Devanahalli facility—expected to be India's largest iPhone manufacturing site—Foxconn is constructing worker housing to accommodate up to 30,000 employees. Priority is being given to women workers, who are projected to make up 50–80% of the workforce. The facility began assembling select iPhone models earlier this month, with additional variants set for rollout in August.

Trump’s Pushback, Apple’s Firm Stand

Speaking at a business summit in Qatar, Donald Trump revealed that he confronted Apple CEO Tim Cook over the company’s growing presence in India. “I told Tim, ‘I don’t want you building in India,’” Trump said, urging Apple to boost production in the U.S. instead.

Despite the pressure, Apple has reaffirmed its commitment to India. Government officials told CNBC-TV18 that the tech giant has assured there will be “no change” in its expansion strategy. CEO Tim Cook has also previously stated that most iPhones sold in the U.S. will eventually be manufactured in India, reducing reliance on Chinese production amid global trade tensions.

India’s Rising Role in Apple’s Global Supply Chain

India’s role in Apple’s supply chain is expanding rapidly. In the financial year ending March 2025, Apple produced around $22 billion worth of iPhones in India—a 60% jump from the previous year. One in five iPhones globally is now made in India.

Foxconn plans to more than double its output in India this year, aiming to manufacture between 25 and 30 million iPhones in 2025. Alongside the Devanahalli plant, the company runs major operations in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The Karnataka facility alone is expected to produce over 100,000 iPhones by December.

This large-scale expansion reinforces India’s growing status as a preferred destination for global electronics manufacturing, as companies seek to diversify beyond China.