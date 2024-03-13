Fragile five to 5th largest economy shows India's growing might: Hardeep Singh Puri at Viksit Bharat event

Kolkata: Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of State (Independent charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs, attending the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors event in the city, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the country's transformational shift from the fragile five to fifth-largest economy in the world.

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors event in Kolkata, the Minister counted the landmark achievements under PM Modi-led government, and said that these formed the 'foundation' for India being seen as a bright spot and leading economy by the world's rating agencies.

The Minister stated that PM Modi-led government's determined focus and time-bound delivery of services, including infrastructure projects, has worked as the driving force behind the nation's fast-paced growth.

He told the 'ambassadors' that launching and realising the projects on time has been a key focus of PM Modi-led government, and that is bearing fruits.

Speaking on the Centre's thrust on programmes for women's welfare, Hardeep Singh Puri said: "This government launched many women-centric development schemes like Swachchta Abhiyaan, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and women-led developmental schemes like women's reservation scheme."

He further added that women are becoming an active participant in the nation's growth story today and this will serve as a force multiplier.

"Wherever women have led from the front, that nation's GDP has invariably gone up by several notches," the Minister said.

He further listed the series of projects that were launched years ago in previous Congress-led governments but failed to see the light of the day even after decades.

"From Calcutta underground Metro, sanctioned in 1969, to Dwarka Expressway to Saryu Irrigation project, many projects have remained in limbo despite more than 40 years of their conceptualisation," he said.

He also said that the host of projects launched before 2003 are now getting finishing touches under the current government.

He also urged the young ambassadors to participate in the path-breaking initiative and said, "the role of Viskit Bharat will decide the journey of the next 20 years".

"You should be a participant of this drive and become partners in growth as this is about propelling India to the top of the world, propelling Indians to live their life with their head held high," the Minister urged.

The Viksit Bharat Ambassadors Programme is one of the flagship events of PM Modi-led government to propagate the message of development and progressive initiatives to common people.

PM Modi has made a clarion call to one and all to join this people-powered movement and help the country turn into Viksit Bharat by 2047.