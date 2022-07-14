Free booster for below 60 from tomorrow

New Delhi: People in the 18-59 age group will get free precaution doses of the Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive likely to begin from July 15, the government said on Wednesday.

The drive, aimed at boosting the uptake of Covid precaution doses, will be held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, they said.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, free Covid-19 precaution dose will be administered to all the citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres, from July 15, 2022, till the next 75 days. I thank PM Narendra Modi Ji for this decision. The decision will further strengthen India's fight against COVID-19 and add an extra layer of safety! I urge all those eligible to get their precaution dose at the earliest.".

So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77.10 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose. However, 25.84 per cent of the 16.80 crore eligible population aged 60 and above as well as healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose, an official source said.