From tailor to entrepreneur: Shashibala’s success story with Yogi govt’s support

Lucknow, September 26: Shashibala Sonkar, a 56-year-old from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, has become a beacon of women’s empowerment under Mission Shakti. Once a tailor, she has transformed her family’s fortunes through the support of Yogi Adityanath’s government schemes. With Mission Shakti’s backing, she rose from humble beginnings to become a successful entrepreneur, inspiring countless women across the state.

A resident of Chhoti Baraini in Kachhwa, Shashibala established a thriving Namkeen unit through her courage and hard work, despite facing deep social and economic challenges. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s women empowerment initiative has opened new doors of security, dignity, and self-reliance for millions of rural women like her.

Educated up to Class 12, Shashibala endured gender discrimination, bias over skin color, and the responsibility of raising three daughters—all without financial or moral support from her in-laws. Yet, she refused to give up. She began by tailoring her budget to manage household expenses and her children’s education. Her turning point came in 2018, when she joined the Om Sai Aajeevika Mahila Self-Help Group (SHG). The group taught her financial literacy and self-reliance, and today she serves as its treasurer, helping other women walk the path of empowerment.

Her entrepreneurial journey accelerated when she received support through the “Ek Lakh Mahila Udyami Karyakram” under Development Alternatives and the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission. To bring her Namkeen unit to life, she mobilized funds from multiple sources: ₹2 lakh (CCL), ₹1 lakh (CIF), ₹2 lakh, and ₹10 lakh (PMEGP loan from Aryavart Bank). Established on her own land, the unit now employs 12 regular and 2–5 seasonal workers, offering salaries ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹28,000 per month. The business generates a monthly net profit of ₹50,000–₹90,000, with products reaching distributors in Mirzapur, Bhadohi, and Varanasi.

To expand her venture, Shashibala completed Udyam Registration, FSSAI Registration, and digital onboarding on Flipkart and ONDC. She enhanced her skills in networking and marketing through KBBL, UdyME Mela, and District-Level Entrepreneur Conferences. The training and support received under Mission Shakti gave her both security and confidence, enabling her to emerge as a change leader within her community.

Looking ahead, Shashibala plans to establish a bakery and chocolate manufacturing unit, for which she seeks advanced training, modern machinery, and additional financial assistance. With her strong CIBIL score and transparent financial management, she is confident of receiving future support. “I treated every hardship as a challenge. Government schemes gave me and my daughters dignity and respect,” she says.