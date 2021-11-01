Fuel prices hiked for 6th day, but no protests

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country on Monday. The Opposition has barely held a few protests against the rising prices while the public, known to make a government fall over rising onion prices, stayed home.

In 1998 the public wrath of onion price rise led to Sheila Dikshit coming to power in Delhi.

In the national capital, with a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol rose to Rs 109.69 per litre while the price of diesel was increased by the same amount to cost Rs 98.42. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 115.50 and Rs 106.62 per litre respectively.

As for Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 110.35 per litre and diesel costs Rs 101.56 per litre while petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.35 and Rs 102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.