Future not in war, but in Buddha: PM

Bhubaneswar: Asserting that the world today listens to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that due to the country's heritage, it is able to tell the international community that the future does not lie in 'yudh' (war) but in 'Budh' (Buddha).

Addressing the diaspora at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar, Modi said India is not only the mother of democracy, but democracy is a part of people's lives here. He said the world today listens to India, which not only presents its own views strongly but also those of the Global South.

Noting that at the time when the world was witnessing the expansion of empires by the power of the sword, Emperor Ashoka chose the path of peace, he said this was the strength of India's heritage. "Due to this heritage, India is able to tell the world -- 'bhavishya yudh mein nahi hai, Budh mein hai' (the future does not lie in war but in Buddha)," he said.

Modi said he has always considered the diaspora as India's ambassador to the countries they live in. "We are not just the mother of democracy, but democracy is part of our lives, our lifestyle. We don't have to be taught diversity, rather, our life runs on diversity. That's why wherever Indians go, they become part of the society of that particular place. We respect the rules and traditions of that country and also honestly serve that country and its society, contributing to its growth and prosperity.

At the same time, our hearts continue to beat for India,” he said. The PM said it was because of the diaspora, that he keeps his head high wherever he goes. “I do not forget the love, affection and prestige I receive across the world. I would like to say thank you. This is because of you, I keep my head high across the world. During the last 10 years, I have met several leaders across the world. The world leaders praise the Indian diaspora. It’s because of the social values you add to their society,” he said. The three-day convention is witnessing the participation of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) from 50 different countries.