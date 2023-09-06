G20 Summit Security: Security Measures Are Heightened And Installation Of CCTV Cameras In poorly Lit areas Have Been Carried Out

With just three days remaining until the commencement of the G20 Summit in the national capital, the Delhi Police has intensified security measures throughout the Delhi Metro network. As per a senior police official, personnel from the Delhi Police and CISF have been strategically stationed at metro stations, primarily in the vicinity of the New Delhi district. Furthermore, additional CCTV cameras have been installed in specific areas, including dimly lit zones, parking lots, escalator areas, and restrooms.



Simultaneously, the Delhi government issued a formal notification regarding traffic restrictions imposed in anticipation of the summit. The notification, as reported by news agency PTI, stipulates that various types of vehicles, including goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, inter-state buses, and local city buses such as DTC and DIMTS buses, will not be permitted to operate on Mathura Road (beyond the Ashram chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Qila Road, and inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel from the intervening night of September 7 and 8 until September 10. However, goods vehicles carrying essential supplies like milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical goods, and possessing valid "no-entry permissions," will be granted access to Delhi.

Additionally, it was reported by PTI that United States President Joe Biden is poised to emphasize the United States' expectation of tangible progress at the G20 summit. In a press conference, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan affirmed that President Biden would unequivocally stress the necessity for the participation of all G20 members, with no exceptions, and highlight advancements in critical areas such as climate, health, and digital technology. Sullivan also mentioned that discussions will revolve around the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment (PGI), with forthcoming announcements.

Moreover, he acknowledged that the G20 will continue to address Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with President Biden advocating for a just and lasting peace in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. The US official reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine in upholding these principles.