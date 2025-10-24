Gadkari to attend IRC meet

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will attend the 84th annual session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) scheduled to be held here from November 7 to 10. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Odisha Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that 3,500 delegates from across the country, including engineers, technical experts and other stakeholders, will attend the annual event.

Like IRC events of previous years, Gadkari will certainly attend the conference this year, he said. Odisha will host the national event for the sixth time this year after 1954, 1982, 1994, 2005 and 2015.

The Indian Roads Congress serves as a premier national platform for sharing knowledge, exchanging experiences and deliberating on road construction, maintenance and transport infrastructure, including new technology, equipment, research, planning, finance, taxation and policy.

The annual conference of IRC will also feature a technical exhibition showcasing the latest developments in road infrastructure and technology. It will display innovative solutions, products and services related to road construction, maintenance and safety, officials said.