Gandhinagar gears up for Vibrant Gujarat summit

Gandhinagar: As Gandhinagar braces for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, set to begin next week, significant traffic regulations have been put in place.

To ensure smooth conduct and heightened security, the Additional District Magistrate, Bharat Joshi, has declared 14 areas in the city as no parking zones from January 9 to 13.

The summit, which will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, has necessitated several traffic diversions and the designation of one-way routes. These include paths leading towards and away from Mahatma Mandir via Udyog Bhavan through Gh-4 and G-4, and routes towards Town Hall.

This order encompasses key roads across various sectors, including Ch-0 to Ch-5, Gh-0 to Gh-5, G-0 to G-5, Kh-0 to Kh-5, and road number 3 from Ch-3 to Kh-3. These areas are strategically chosen to facilitate security arrangements for VVIPs attending the summit, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative aims to prevent any undesired incidents during this high-profile event.

Additionally, heavy vehicle prohibited routes have been outlined in red, with alternate routes marked in blue, particularly from Lavarpur four crossroads to Uvarsad four crossroads, and from Apollo circle. Parts of Sector-17 in Gandhinagar will also observe ‘no-parking’ regulations.

Restricted public entry routes have been marked in red, with alternative paths in blue, affecting several routes in Gandhinagar. Public entry will be prohibited along key routes, including one from G-0 to G-5 circle and another from Gh-0 circle to G-5 circle via Gh road.

In preparation for the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the state government announced the signing of 234 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). On January 3, over 58 MoUs were signed in a single day, proposing investments totaling over Rs 10.31 lakh crore across various sectors.

These investments are expected to generate approximately 13 lakh employment opportunities. With the latest agreements, the total committed investments through MoUs signed in the lead-up to the Summit have now surpassed Rs 10.31 lakh crore.