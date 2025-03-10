Ganga Water At Triveni Sangam Was Safe For Bathing During Maha Kumbh, Government Reports

The Union government on Monday informed Parliament that water quality at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj—the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers—met bathing standards during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh festival. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav cited a new Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report while responding to questions from Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauria and Congress MP K Sudhakaran.

According to Yadav, the government has allocated Rs 7,421 crore to the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) for river cleaning efforts across the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 fiscal years (up to March 9).

The CPCB report indicated that key water quality indicators—pH, dissolved oxygen (DO), biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), and faecal coliform (FC)—showed median values within permissible limits for bathing at all monitored locations. This represents a shift from an earlier February 3 report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had found water at several Prayagraj locations unsuitable for bathing due to elevated faecal coliform levels.

In its updated February 28 submission to the tribunal, the CPCB explained that statistical analysis was necessary because of data variability in samples collected from identical locations on different dates and even from different spots on the same day. This comprehensive analysis ultimately showed the water was fit for bathing during the Maha Kumbh.

The water quality monitoring was initiated following a December 23, 2024 NGT directive in the case "Kamlesh Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh & Others," which mandated regular checks during the festival. The CPCB initially monitored seven locations twice weekly from January 12, including Shringverpur Ghat (upstream) and Deehaghat (downstream). Later, monitoring expanded to ten locations with twice-daily testing from February 21.

Yadav highlighted the Uttar Pradesh government's infrastructure developments for the festival, including ten sewage treatment plants (STPs) and seven geosynthetic dewatering tubes to filter wastewater from 21 untapped drains. Additionally, three prefabricated temporary STPs (each with 500 kilolitres per day capacity) and three faecal sludge treatment plants (total capacity of 200 KLD) were installed in the festival area.

The minister added that the UP Jal Nigam employed advanced oxidation techniques to prevent untreated water from entering the Ganga, while sufficient toilets, urinals, and strategically placed dustbins were provided throughout the festival grounds to accommodate the large number of pilgrims.