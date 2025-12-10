Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya & Amazon Sign MoU to Promote Knowledge Sharing, Joint Curriculum Development and Research

Amazon Chair Professorship to be Set Up at GSV Under MoU to Promote Data Driven Research in Warehousing Sector

10 DEC 2025 5:49PM by PIB Delhi: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), India’s leading university for the transportation and logistics sector and Amazon, the leading E-Commerce company of the world. The MOU shall enable knowledge sharing, joint development of academic curriculum, and joint research activities. One of the most important aspects of the MOU is to set up Amazon Chair Professorship at GSV and conduct research into the warehousing sector leveraging data driven decision making frameworks.

Prof. Manoj Choudhary, Vice Chancellor, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, said that the university is committed to shaping the future of India’s logistics sector through rigorous research and specialised talent development, as the country’s only university dedicated to the sector. He added that the collaboration with logistics leader Amazon India would bring valuable industry insights, supporting informed planning, design, and innovation across logistics and transportation through co-working projects

GSV was established as a Central University by the Act of Parliament in 2022. Working under the Ministry of Railways (Govt. of India), the University covers the entire transportation sector including Railways, Highways, Ports, Aviation, Maritime, Shipping, Inland Waterways, Urban Transport and complete Logistics and supply chain networks. The university is headed by Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw (Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology) as the University Chancellor

Dharmendra Tewari/ Dr. Nayan Solanki/ Manik Sharma

(Release ID: 2201652) Visitor Counter : 468

Read this release in: Urdu , हिन्दी , Gujarati