Germany's strong support for India

New Delhi: Expressing strong support for India after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Germany has said that the country has every right to defend itself against terrorism.

Addressing a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said, "We were all appalled by the brutal terrorist attack on India on April 22. We condemn this attack on civilians in the strongest terms. Our deepest sympathy goes out to all victims and their families."

"After military attacks on both sides... and India, of course, has every right to defend itself against terrorism... the fact that a truce is in place is something we appreciate very much," he added.

Underlining another key point from the Indian perspective, following offers of mediation from the US and President Donald Trump, the minister continued, "What is important now is that this truce remains stable, that dialogue can happen to find bilateral solutions."