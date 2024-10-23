Ghats leveling work in full swing for Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prayagraj is witnessing a rapid transformation in preparation for the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025. The pace of development has picked up across Kumbh city, as well as along the ghats of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Sangam.

In line with CM Yogi’s vision, the district administration is working diligently to complete the city’s beautification and development projects by November 15. Meanwhile, the fair administration is tasked with finalizing all preparations for the fair area by December 15.

With the water level of the Ganga receding, preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 have gained momentum. Land leveling in the fair area is progressing rapidly, and electricity poles are being erected throughout the site. Workers are engaged in laying cables and installing lights, while construction of the fair authority’s main office has begun at the parade ground.

Security measures are also ramping up, with police personnel already stationed in the area. Barracks have been constructed for the police, and officers are currently undergoing training to ensure safety during the event.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has started constructing pontoon bridges. As the Ganga’s water level continues to recede, the pace of this work will increase.