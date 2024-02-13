Live
Just In
Giriraj Singh alleges horse-trading by RJD; seeks CBI probe
Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday alleged that RJD leaders were involved in horse-trading of MLAs in the Bihar Assembly, and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.
"Everybody is witness to what happened in the Bihar assembly on Monday. It was a clear case of horse trading and needs to be investigated by CBI. How much money was given to whom needs to be investigated. Tejashwi Yadav had murdered the democracy on Monday. They have tried to rob democracy but they themselves got looted," Singh said.
"Tejashwi's father Lalu Prasad had done deal in fodder scam and IRCTC land for jobs scam," Singh said while reacting to Tejashwi's statement that the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur was a "deal" by the BJP.
Tejashwi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he would give a guarantee that JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar would not switch sides in future.
The union Minister said: "I want to tell Tejashwi that Nitish won't be a 'paltimar' again. It's a guarantee of Modi that you would not form the government again."