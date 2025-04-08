Give jobs where Cong is in power: Kushwaha hits out at LoP Gandhi

Rashtriya Lok Morcha President and Rajya Sabha MP, Upendra Kushwaha, launched a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, questioning his promises of providing employment in Bihar and accused him of political theatrics ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to the media at Patna Airport, Kushwaha said, “Rahul Gandhi is talking about giving jobs in Bihar. Why doesn’t he first give jobs in the states where the Congress is in power? Go there and provide employment instead of misleading people here.”

Kushwaha alleged that the Congress party remembers employment only during elections and fails to deliver when in power.

“After Independence, the Congress ruled the country for 60 years. Then, for 15 years they were in power in Bihar in alliance with the RJD. The damage they did during that time is not hidden from anyone,” Kushwaha claimed.

He stated that no matter what the Congress and the Opposition alliance do, the NDA will return to power in Bihar.

Commenting on the factional clash inside the party’s state office at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna during Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit, Kushwaha said, “This shows the internal condition of the Congress. One leader is not ready to listen to another. If they can’t manage their own party, how can they talk about governing a state?”

Dismissing LoP Gandhi’s symbolic 30-minute ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ padyatra in Begusarai as inconsequential, Kushwaha added, “Be it 30 minutes or 300, it won’t make any difference. The people of Bihar know better. His yatra is just a show, and it will not impact voters.”

LoP Gandhi was in Patna for a day-long visit on Monday where he attended the 30-minute ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ padyatra in Begusarai, followed by addressing a gathering during the Samvidhan Sanrakshan event at Patna’s Sri Krishna Memorial Hall and then took a meeting of the party workers at state headquarter Sadaqat Ashram.

His visit was part of a preparation for the Bihar Assembly election 2025 which is expected to take place in October and November this year.