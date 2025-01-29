Give proof on poisoning by 8 pm today: EC to Kejriwal

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused Arvind Kejriwal of falsely alleging that the Haryana government mixed poison in the Yamuna and dared the AAP supremo to make public the DJB report that he cited to level the charge.

EC has told Kejriwal 'to give proof on Yamuna poisoning by 8 pm tomorrow,

Shah also dared Kejriwal to tell the people of Delhi the name of the poison that he claimed was mixed in the Yamuna. Noting the AAP chief had also claimed that he saved the people of Delhi by stopping the "poisonous" Yamuna water from entering Delhi, Shah asked him to show the official order issued in this regard. "Kejriwal ji, winning and losing are part of the election process. Making an innocent face, you accused the Haryana government of mixing poison (in the Yamuna) and tried to scare the people of Delhi. Politics cannot get dirtier than this," he charged.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini rubbished Delhi AAP's claim that the ruling BJP in the state is "intentionally" draining industrial waste into the Yamuna that supplies water to the national capital. Saini also hit out at Kejriwal, saying it has become his habit to level baseless allegations and blame others.

Kejriwal said he was not afraid of legal action and asserted he would not let people die in Delhi because of the "dirty, poisonous water".

Kejriwal claimed in a press conference that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO, confirmed that a "poison" called ammonia had been mixed with the water supplied from the neighbouring state.

"They are threatening to file a case against me. They sent me to jail, will they hang me now?" he asked. The former chief minister asserted that he would not let the people of Delhi drink the "poisonous water" and die. The BJP should refrain from its "dirty politics", he demanded and urged the Haryana chief minister to release clean water in the Yamuna.