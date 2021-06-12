Goa police rescue abducted infant within 24 hours, CM lauds efforts

Panaji : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday lauded the efforts of the state police for rescuing a one-month-old infant allegedly abducted from a government hospital here by a woman within 24 hours.

The woman was later detained from North Goa's Saleli village.



"I congratulate Goa police for successfully leading one of the biggest manhunts in the state and safely rescuing a one-month-old child within 24 hours. Safety & security of the citizens is the top priority of our government," Sawant tweeted.



Interrogation is underway to ascertain the motive behind such crime.



"We are questioning the woman in connection to the case. Her appearance matches with the details of the person seen in the CCTV footage with the child. There is also a one-month child in her house," a police official said.



The child was allegedly kidnapped from the premises of the Goa Medical College on Friday. Police swung into action, after the infant's mother, who hails from Odisha, approached the local police.



The Goa police launched a search operation on Friday night to locate the missing child, based on a CCTV footage which showed a woman along with her male companion on a two-wheeler.



The kidnapping has also sparked a political tussle, with Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat saying that abduction from the premises of the apex health facility means a lapse in the law and order situation in the state.



"Shocked to hear about the kidnapping of a one-month-old infant from Goa Medical College Hospital. Once again it is proved that even hospitals are not safe in the state. Law and order situation is at an all time low under the BJP government," Kamat said.



Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, however, rebuked Kamat for his "baseless allegations".



"I would like to bring to attention that the kidnapping incident at the GMC has been incorrectly reported. The child was neither a patient at GMC, nor does it have anything to do with a security lapse. It is a baseless allegation and the facts of the incident are totally different," Rane tweeted.