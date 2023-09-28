Live
- Hyderabad: All preparations is been done at Crane no 4
- New Delhi: High Court slams Ansal for seeking travel nod at last moment
- Tourism spots to get facelift in Chittoor
- 36 persons to try their luck in Balapur Laddu Auction
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 28 September, 2023
- Tourism can be major growth driver of country, Mayor Sirisha
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 28
- Wildlife scientists visits Tirumala walkway, inspects on setting up fencing
- Hyderabad: Police Drone teams monitoring Ganesh idol immersion closely.
- Hyderabad: Slowly Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is proceeding
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 28 September, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 28 September : Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,640 with a fall of Rs. 260 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,590 with a fall of Rs. 290.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 74,200 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS