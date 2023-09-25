Gopal Rai met with Government and Private Construction agencies at the Delhi Secretariat to discuss concrete measures to prevent dust pollution

New Delhi : The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has stepped up efforts to combat air pollution. Environment Minister Gopal Rai met with over 200 representatives of government and private construction agencies, directing them to follow 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution. Also, informed that strict action will be taken against government and private agencies that violate the rules. He also stated that all government and private construction agencies must provide on-site training to workers regarding the guidelines. The government is creating a winter action plan with 15 focal points to combat winter pollution, including dust pollution. It will be mandatory for the construction agency to install anti-smog guns on sites with a construction area equal to or greater than 5,000 square meters.

In the meeting, 14-point guidelines to prevent pollution were discussed in detail with all government and private construction agencies, and directives were provided to implement them. During this meeting, suggestions were also taken from the representatives of the construction agencies. In addition, Rai mandated that all government and private construction agencies conduct on-site training for construction employees, valuing the guidelines. According to Gopal Rai, pollution is a problem that affects both our lives and the lives of our children. To save our breath, we must all fight together. As a result, everyone must carry out their obligations honestly.





The 14-point guidelines issued to government and private construction agencies outline measures to prevent dust and wind pollution. These include installing dust- or wind-breaking walls, installing anti-smog guns, using tarpaulin or green nets on scaffolding, cleaning and washing vehicles, storing construction debris on site, avoiding loose soil or sand, grinding and cutting building materials in open areas, and adequately sprinkling unpaved surfaces with water. Roads leading to or at construction sites must be paved and blacktopped, and construction and demolition waste should be recycled on-site or transported to authorized facilities.





Also, workers involved in the loading, unloading, and carriage of construction material and debris should be provided with an anti-dust mask to prevent inhalation of dust particles. Medical help, investigation, and treatment should be provided for workers involved in the construction of buildings and carrying construction material and debris related to dust emissions. Dust mitigation measures should be prominently displayed at the construction site for easy public viewing.

