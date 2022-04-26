Govt asks DISCOMS to ensure supply

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Monday reviewed the power supply situation in the State at a high-level meeting organised on digital mode from State Lokseva Bhawan.

After looking into updates, Mahapatra directed DISCOMS to ensure supply to all areas of the State, both rural and urban.

He said as there was rising heat and examination of students would commence shortly, the DISCOMs should ensure supply to domestic users and commercial establishments on priority basis. Mahapatra directed them to make optimal use of hydro power.

He requested MCL to ensure coal supply to all power units. All power producing companies were also asked to fulfil their power obligation to the State without fail.

The railway authorities would be requested to increase the rake availability for transporting coal to thermal power stations, he added.

Discussion in the meeting showed that power supply situation is quite under control; it would be better by the first week of May.

Principal Secretary (Energy) Nikunjabihari Dhal outlined the issues for discussion. Members of Gridco, OPTCL, OHPC, OPGC, along with other power producing companies, and DISCOMs were present.