Govt Calls All-Party Meet on Operation Sindoor; Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Lead Key Discussions

The Central Government has called a meeting with all political parties on May 8. Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, said it will happen at 11 AM in the Parliament Library Building, New Delhi.

The meeting will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Leaders will talk about what happened in Operation Sindoor and what to do if Pakistan attacks again.

Amit Shah’s Video Call with State Leaders

Home Minister Amit Shah will talk with all state Chief Ministers in a video call at 2 PM. Chief Secretaries and Police Chiefs (DGPs) will also join the call.

Cabinet Team Meeting

A Cabinet Committee also met to discuss Operation Sindoor. Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and other ministers were there. They talked about what steps to take next, especially if Pakistan replies with an attack.

What Was Operation Sindoor?

On the night of May 6, from 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM, the Indian Army attacked 9 terror camps in Pakistan and PoK using missiles. The attack lasted 25 minutes.

Over 80 terrorists from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen were killed, according to sources.