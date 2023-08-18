  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Govt debars Haryana IPS officer from Central deputation for 5 years

Ministry of Home Affairs
x

Ministry of Home Affairs

Highlights

The Ministry of Home Affairs has debarred Haryana cadre Indian Police Service officer Abhishek Jorwal from Central deputation for a period of five years.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has debarred Haryana cadre Indian Police Service officer Abhishek Jorwal from Central deputation for a period of five years.

According to an official document, Jorwal, a 2011 batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, has also been debarred from being considered for foreign assignments or consultancies abroad during the period of debarment.

A notice to Chief Secretary Haryana from the Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed the order.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X