Live
- Revanth Reddy puts 17 conditions to ticket aspirants in Telangana elections
- KCR attends top comedian Son's marriage in Hyderabad
- ‘Poor want ear to be heard, shoulder to support’: Congress on Rahul’s meeting with Rameshwar
- All time high applications sold for Wine Shops in Telangana
- Rahul Gandhi interacts with youth in Leh, alleges BJP, RSS placing their people in key institutions
- Sitharaman to attend G20 finance & health ministerial meeting in Gandhinagar tomorrow
- British envoy says his govt keen to support Meghalaya in various sectors
- Over 100 mm rainfall at 6 places in Odisha
- India moves a step closer to collar 26/ 11 accused Tahawwur Rana after ruling by US court
- Congress releases Ghotala sheet on alleged scams in Madhya Pradesh
Just In
Govt debars Haryana IPS officer from Central deputation for 5 years
Highlights
The Ministry of Home Affairs has debarred Haryana cadre Indian Police Service officer Abhishek Jorwal from Central deputation for a period of five years.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has debarred Haryana cadre Indian Police Service officer Abhishek Jorwal from Central deputation for a period of five years.
According to an official document, Jorwal, a 2011 batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, has also been debarred from being considered for foreign assignments or consultancies abroad during the period of debarment.
A notice to Chief Secretary Haryana from the Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed the order.
