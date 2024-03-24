Live
- Kadapa: Adequate water supply for summer assured
- Withdraw cases on Cong leaders: VH
- SC Judge advocates balanced tax enforcement
- KCR’s nephew Kanna Rao arrested for land-grabbing
- Free Health Camp organized by Dr Uday Kumar Dr shravani
- Jago GHMC, urge residents of Steel and Mines Complex
- KCR govt used cops to tap Oppn’s phones to counter them politically
- India summons German envoy to protest remarks on Kejriwal's arrest
- ED searches for crucial clues at Sri Saran’s residence
- PM Modi’s visit cements bilateral ties with Bhutan
Just In
Govt extends ban on onion exports
The government has extended the export ban on onion till further orders to increase domestic availability and keep its prices under check. Earlier, it was prohibited till March 31 this year.
New Delhi: The government has extended the export ban on onion till further orders to increase domestic availability and keep its prices under check. Earlier, it was prohibited till March 31 this year. "Export prohibition on export of onions valid till 31st March 2024, is extended until further orders," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification dated March 22. DGFT is an arm of the ministry which deals with exports and imports-related issues.
On December 8, 2023, the government banned export of onions. In the 2023 rabi season, onion production was estimated to be at 22.7 million tonnes. The export of onions to friendly countries is allowed on a case-to-case basis after approval from the inter-ministerial group. The government has permitted exports of 64,400 tonnes of onion to the UAE and Bangladesh through the National Cooperative Exports Ltd.