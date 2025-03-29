Govt nod for Rs 37,216-cr fertiliser subsidy

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Rs 37,216 crore subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the Kharif (summer-sown) season this year as part of its efforts to provide soil nutrients to farmers at a reasonable rate.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a proposal to fix the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Kharif season 2025 (from April 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers.

The budgetary requirement for the Kharif season will be Rs 37,216.15 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.