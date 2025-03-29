Live
- BJP ST Morcha gives call for ‘Chalo Mulugu Venkatapur’
- Musk’s AI Startup xAI Acquires Social Media Platform X
- Tummala urges officials to ensure adequate seed reserves for monsoon
- Vizianagaram tops in TB diagnosis in India
- VPA achieves highest annual throughput
- District admin to actively support industrial units
- Core branch faculty can teach emerging courses: AICTE
- Cyberabad police introduces online process for loudspeaker licences
- TGMC books cases against 14 RMPs
- GAT-2025 to be held at 42 centres
Govt nod for Rs 37,216-cr fertiliser subsidy
Highlights
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Rs 37,216 crore subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the Kharif (summer-sown)...
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Rs 37,216 crore subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the Kharif (summer-sown) season this year as part of its efforts to provide soil nutrients to farmers at a reasonable rate.
The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a proposal to fix the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Kharif season 2025 (from April 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers.
The budgetary requirement for the Kharif season will be Rs 37,216.15 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.
Next Story