Govt operationalises record 550 cotton procurement centres across 11 states

The government has set up 550 cotton procurement centres — the highest ever — which have been operationalised across all 11 cotton-growing regions, ensuring accessibility for farmers and logistical efficiency during peak arrivals.

To align procurement with regional crop readiness, procurement operations are scheduled in Northern Zone (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan): from October 1, Central Zone (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha): from October 15, and Southern Zone (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu) from October 21.

In a decisive move to ensure robust preparedness ahead of the Kharif Cotton Season 2025–26, Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, led a comprehensive review of Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations with key officials from all cotton-growing states, the Cotton Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI) and Ministry of Textiles officials.

“Her intervention reflects the Ministry’s commitment to transparent, efficient, and farmer-centric procurement mechanisms,” said the ministry.

Recognising cotton as a critical sector for millions of farmers, the ministry is steering the national strategy to ensure hassle-free procurement, timely payments, and digital inclusion.

During the meeting, clear guidelines were laid down and states were urged to ensure complete alignment with MSP operational norms.

The ‘Kapas-Kisaan’ app enables self-registration of farmers, 7-day rolling slot booking and real-time payment tracking.

All the states were advised to carry out extensive awareness campaigns to maximise farmer registration and utilisation.

“Farmers are encouraged to complete registration on the app by October 31 to avail MSP benefits. Existing users on state platforms (AP, Telangana, MP and Haryana) are advised to verify their records on mobile app,” according to the ministry.

The government reiterated its commitment to full digitisation and financial inclusion. Payments will be made directly to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts via NACH, with SMS alerts sent at every stage — from bill generation to payment confirmation.

Local Monitoring Committees (LMCs) have been constituted at each centre for close oversight. CCI has also introduced dedicated WhatsApp helplines to swiftly resolve farmer concerns.

All eligible cotton farmers are strongly advised to register promptly and leverage digital tools to avoid distress sales.