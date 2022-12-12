  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Govt to seek Parliament's nod for additional expenses for current fiscal

Govt to seek Parliaments nod for additional expenses for current fiscal
x

Govt to seek Parliament's nod for additional expenses for current fiscal

Highlights

The Government will on Monday seek Parliament's approval for discussion and voting on supplementary demands for grants for the current fiscal.

New Delhi: The Government will on Monday seek Parliament's approval for discussion and voting on supplementary demands for grants for the current fiscal.

It will also seek approval for discussion and voting for excess grants for 2019-20.

Newly-elected member from Mainpuri, Dimple Yadav will take oath in the Lok Sabha.

BJP MP P.P. Chaudhary will present the report of the standing committee on External Affairs in the lower house on the subject "India's Soft Power and Cultural Diplomacy: Prospects & Limitations".

BJP MP Rama Devi will present in the lower house, four reports of the standing committee on social justice (Nos. 38-41).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X