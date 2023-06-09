Govt will regulate AI, other tech from perspective of harm it can inflict on users: MoS IT

New Delhi: The government will regulate artificial intelligence or any other technology from the perspective of harm it can inflict on users, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

Allaying fear of job loss from the development of AI, the minister said there will be no threat to jobs from artificial intelligence in the next few years, but it may happen after 5-7 years. "Our approach towards AI or any regulation is that we will regulate it through the prism of user harm. This is a new philosophy, which has started since 2014 that we will protect digital nagriks.

We will not allow platforms harming digital nagriks. If they operate here, then they will mitigate user harm," Chandrasekhar said. He was speaking at an event to share nine years of achievement of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chandrasekhar said the visit of OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman to India significantly indicates the potential of India in the realm of emerging technologies