Grand Alliance leaders blind to the development taking place in Bihar: Rai

Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, on Monday strongly criticised leaders of the Mahagathbandhan for their repeated claims that development is not taking place in Bihar.

He advised them to “get their eyes checked”, alleging that they are “blind to the progress made under the NDA government.”

"Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and leaders of Congress and Left parties are saying that Bihar is not developing. They are also not hearing the voice of the people. These people neither see nor hear. I want to ask them to get their eyes treated by a good doctor," Rai said while addressing the media in Patna.

Rai claimed that Bihar was witnessing unprecedented infrastructure growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"During the RJD government, there were no roads, and people struggled to travel. But now, expressways are under construction. The Centre has approved the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram four-lane highway at a cost of ₹4,000 crore. Many roads have been constructed in Bihar. This is all due to the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar," he asserted.

Rai alleged that before 2005, under the RJD government, Bihar was in complete disarray with a collapsed education system, lack of roads, electricity shortages, and no potable water.

"Law and order were destroyed. There was Jungle Raj in Bihar, and migration was at its peak. But today, the situation has completely changed," he added.

Rai also highlighted employment generation and poverty reduction, claiming that 48 lakh jobs are set to be created in Bihar.

"People now have job opportunities in Bihar. Nationwide, 25 crore people have come out of multidimensional poverty, including lakhs from Bihar. This is due to the development initiatives taken under PM Modi," he stated.

With the 2025 Assembly elections approaching, political rhetoric around development vs. Jungle Raj is intensifying.

The NDA continues to push its narrative of infrastructure growth, law and order improvement, and poverty alleviation, while the Opposition claims widespread unemployment and governance failures.