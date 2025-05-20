GRAP Stage 1 withdrawn in NCR

New Delhi: With Delhi’s AQI recorded as ‘moderate’ , a day after strong winds and thunderstorms followed by light rains, the GRAP Stage 1 imposed in the NCR since May 16 has been withdrawn with immediate effect

“Today, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) of the day clocked 179 as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB),” the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change statement said.

“In view of significant improvement in the daily average AQI of Delhi and also considering the meteorological/ weather forecasts by IITM/IMD, the Sub-Committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to review the current air quality scenario in the region and accordingly take an appropriate decision on the actions under Stage-I of the extant schedule of GRAP in place in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) since 16.05.2025,” it said.

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR and other aspects, the Sub-Committee observed that the AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement due to strong surface winds and thunderstorms followed by light rains, being recorded as 179 on May 18 (in ‘moderate’ category), and further, the forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts AQI to mainly remain in ‘moderate’ category in coming days, the statement added.