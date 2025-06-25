  • Menu
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla: India’s Gaganyaan Astronaut on Axiom-4 Mission

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla: India's Gaganyaan Astronaut on Axiom-4 Mission
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla: India’s Gaganyaan Astronaut on Axiom-4 Mission

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, born in Lucknow, is a skilled Indian Air Force pilot selected for India’s Gaganyaan space mission.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was born on 10 October 1985 in Lucknow. He is one of India’s Gaganyaan astronauts. He studied at City Montessori School and passed the NDA exam. He earned a BSc in Computer Science and an MTech in Aerospace Engineering.

Shukla joined the Indian Air Force in 2006 as a fighter pilot. He has over 2,000 flying hours on planes like the Su-30MKI and MiG series. He became a test pilot and Fighter Combat Leader.

Selected in 2019 for the Gaganyaan mission, Shukla trained in Russia and Bangalore. He will pilot the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station. This mission is a key step towards India’s Moon landing goal by 2040.

