Live
- TGPSC extends online application date for departmental tests
- Deputy Collectors Transferred in Andhra Pradesh
- TG govt begins scouring for land for Indiramma houses
- Charmed by beauty of tribal art, Collector tries his hand at it
- How multicultural education prepares children for a diverse world
- State govt sets ball rolling for skill varsity, to begin works from Nov 6
- Arjun Kapoor Talks Relationship Status at Raj Thackeray's Diwali Party
- Phone-tapping case: A-6 Sravan Kumar files criminal petition seeking bail
- JPC meet on Waqf Bill-2024 to conclude today
- Collective efforts needed to prevent online crimes against women
Just In
GSL launches two fast patrol vessels for ICG
The Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) on Monday launched two indigenous fast patrol vessels built for the Indian Coast Guard for protecting offshore assets, island territories and conducting surveillance operations.
New Delhi : The Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) on Monday launched two indigenous fast patrol vessels built for the Indian Coast Guard for protecting offshore assets, island territories and conducting surveillance operations.
The vessels - Adamya and Akshar - were launched ceremoniously by Indian Coast Guard Director General (DG) Paramesh Sivamani’s wife Priya Paramesh, amid chants of verses from the Atharva Veda. These state-of-the-art FPVs are designed in-house by GSL to meet the Coast Guard’s specific operational needs, a release said.
With a length of 52 metres, breadth of 8 metres, and displacement of 320 tonnes, these vessels are optimised for protecting offshore assets, island territories, and conducting surveillance operations, it said.
The ships were launched and named in the ceremonious way by Priya Paramesh in presence of Director General Paramesh Sivamani, PTM, TM, DGICG and Coast Guard Veterans to the chants of ‘Atharva Veda’. In the glittering ceremony, the ships were named as “Adamya” and “Akshar”. Launching ceremony was also attended by Shri Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay CMD, GSL, IG HK Sharma, TM, DDG (M&M) and Senior Officials from Indian Navy, ICG, Shipyard and the classification societies.