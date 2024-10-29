GSL launches two fast patrol vessels for ICG

New Delhi : The Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) on Monday launched two indigenous fast patrol vessels built for the Indian Coast Guard for protecting offshore assets, island territories and conducting surveillance operations.

The vessels - Adamya and Akshar - were launched ceremoniously by Indian Coast Guard Director General (DG) Paramesh Sivamani’s wife Priya Paramesh, amid chants of verses from the Atharva Veda. These state-of-the-art FPVs are designed in-house by GSL to meet the Coast Guard’s specific operational needs, a release said.

With a length of 52 metres, breadth of 8 metres, and displacement of 320 tonnes, these vessels are optimised for protecting offshore assets, island territories, and conducting surveillance operations, it said.

