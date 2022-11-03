Gujarat Assembly polls on Dec 1 & 5; results on Dec 8
Highlights
The Gujarat Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, the Election Commission announced on Thursday here.
The Gujarat Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, the Election Commission announced on Thursday here.
The results will be declared on December 8, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
The term of the 182-member Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.
After the Gujarat poll dates were announced, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS