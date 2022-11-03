  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Gujarat Assembly polls on Dec 1 & 5; results on Dec 8

Gujarat Assembly polls on Dec 1 & 5; results on Dec 8
x
Highlights

The Gujarat Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, the Election Commission announced on Thursday here.

The Gujarat Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, the Election Commission announced on Thursday here.

The results will be declared on December 8, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The term of the 182-member Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

After the Gujarat poll dates were announced, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X