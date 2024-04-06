Live
- Gudi Padwa 2024: Rituals, shubh muhurat, and puja samgri
- World Health Day 2024: Date, Theme and Significances
- Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Date and Observance
- Public movement intensifies against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest; Mass fasting in India and abroad on Sunday, April 7: AAP
- Two Trinamool leaders accused in Bhupatinagar blast case sent to 5-day NIA custody
- Additional 100 companies of CAPF to reach Bengal next week
- RLJP committed to ensure NDA's victory: Pashupati Kumar Paras
- IPL 2024: 'Let a few more matches go...', says Ganguly on Rishabh Pant's readiness for World T20
- Waqf Board case: Court reserves order on ED's plea against AAP's Amanatullah Khan for non-compliance with summons
- ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan spice up fight for League Shield with narrow win against Punjab FC
Just In
Gujarat: BJP celebrates Foundation Day, opens new office Devbhumi Dwarka
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its Foundation Day with the inauguration of a new office, Shri Dwarkesh Kamalam, in Devbhumi Dwarka in Gujarat.
Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its Foundation Day with the inauguration of a new office, Shri Dwarkesh Kamalam, in Devbhumi Dwarka in Gujarat.
The Foundation Day was celebrated with a flag-hoisting ceremony and a booth worker conference.
State BJP Chief C.R. Patil lauded the BJP workers for their pivotal role in leveraging power to serve the public effectively.
He also acknowledged the substantial contribution of Gujarati workers to the party's monumental status and outlined the party's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasising the upliftment of 25 crore people from poverty in the last decade.
BJP MP Poonamben Madam also praised the collective efforts of the BJP workers and PM Modi's leadership in establishing the BJP as a global political titan.
Dwarka is getting a lot of tourist attention this year. In February 2024, PM Modi engaged in a unique underwater visit to Dwarka, which is submerged in the Arabian Sea and revered as the legendary dwelling of Lord Krishna.
During his visit to Dwarka, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for various developmental initiatives totalling over Rs 4,150 crore.
Among these projects, the Sudarshan Setu is India's longest cable-stayed bridge, spanning 2.32 km and costs approximately Rs 980 crore. This bridge links Okha Port on the mainland to Beyt Dwarka Island.